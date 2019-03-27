Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY J. (MENIZIE) SMITH - LEIMAN. View Sign

MARY J. (MENIZIE) SMITH - LEIMAN, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1923, in Pierceton, Ind., a daughter of the late Fred and Francis (Humble) Menzie. She married John W. Smith in 1942 and was married for 45 years before he preceded her in death. In 1989, she married Robert W. Leiman. He preceded her in death as well. Mary was a homemaker and very active within school activities with her children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne for 74 years. Surviving are her son, George D. (Linda) Smith; daughter, Jacqueline K. Beals; seven step-children; grandson, Jeffry D. (Debbie) Smith; eight step-grandchildren; great-grandson, Anthony Smith; two nieces; and four nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard K. Smith; son-in-law, Doug Beals; brother, Gene Menzie; and sister, Georgia Dunham. Funeral Service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton, Ind. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, please visit



MARY J. (MENIZIE) SMITH - LEIMAN, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1923, in Pierceton, Ind., a daughter of the late Fred and Francis (Humble) Menzie. She married John W. Smith in 1942 and was married for 45 years before he preceded her in death. In 1989, she married Robert W. Leiman. He preceded her in death as well. Mary was a homemaker and very active within school activities with her children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne for 74 years. Surviving are her son, George D. (Linda) Smith; daughter, Jacqueline K. Beals; seven step-children; grandson, Jeffry D. (Debbie) Smith; eight step-grandchildren; great-grandson, Anthony Smith; two nieces; and four nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard K. Smith; son-in-law, Doug Beals; brother, Gene Menzie; and sister, Georgia Dunham. Funeral Service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton, Ind. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, please visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close