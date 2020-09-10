MARY J. WAGLER, 52, of Grabill, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 24, 1968, she was a daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Schwartz) Zehr. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Mary is survived by her husband, Marlin Wagler of Grabill; children, Loretta (Joseph) Lengacher, Naomi Wagler, Reuben (Leah Brandenberger - Special Friend), Ruth (Daniel) Schwartz, James, Jonas, Jeremy, Jacob David, and Marlene M; grandchildren, Katelyn Marie, Melissa Renee, Jayden Joseph, Nickolas Lamar, Ethan Jay, Jordan Daniel, and Roman; parents-in-law, Henry (Barb) Wagler; siblings, Joseph (Anna) of Berne, Ind., John (Ruthann) of Montgomery, Ind., William, twin sister Martha (Stephen), Nathan (Miriam), Susan (Mervin), Victor (Sandra), Barbara (Lester), Jonas (April), Betty Ann (Victor), and Ruth Ann (James), all of Grabill, Ind.; and siblings-in-law, David (Leah), Mary (Amos), Reuben (Margaret), and Leah (Levi), all of Grabill, Ind., and Emma (David) of St. Joe, Ind. She was preceded in death by siblings, Reuben Zehr, Rosie Zehr and Lucy Zehr; nephew, Stephen Eicher Jr.; siblings-in-law, James Wagler, Barbara Ann Wagler and Marjorie Wagler; and grandparents. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the family residence, 15015 Rupert Road, Grabill, Ind., where family and friends may call after 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, until service on Friday. Bishop Joe N. Schwartz officiating. Burial will be in the Spencerville Amish Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.