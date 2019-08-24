MARY JANE DOUBLE, 93, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Born Aug. 9, 1926, in Kendall ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Fred and Thelma (Mayes) Hoffelder. She was the original owner and operator of Lighted Acres, along with her late husband Paul, for 31 years from 1960 until 1991. She also worked as a homemaker caring for her home and family. She was a member at Hope Missionary Church and she enjoyed summer vacations with the family and collecting angels. Family was the most important thing to her. Surviving family include her children, Linda Schorr, Shirley (Douglas) Hillman, Susan Duncan, and Steven Paul (Carla) Double; grandchildren and their spouses, Richard, Stardette, Christina, Joseph, Trenton, Ryan, Paul Travis, Brandy, Seth, Christen, Caitlin, and Tyler; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dorothy Jones, Harry Hoffelder, Sally Parman, and Tommy Hoffelder. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Paul Double; sons-in-law, Richard Short, Danny Duncan, Dennis Holmes, and Jack Schorr; five sisters, and one brother. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Hope Missionary Church - North Campus, 1705 Hillcrest Drive, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to or . Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2019