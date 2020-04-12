MARY JANE FEGLEY, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born on July 8, 1950 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Esther Seiman. Janie was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed attending events with her children and grandchildren. She was also a registered nurse with Parkview Health for 42 years, mostly in Labor and Delivery. She loved "helping moms have babies". She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Floyd Fegley; children, Michael (Kim) of Bristol, Christopher (Sarah) of Jackson, Mich., Jennifer of Fort Wayne, and James of Fort Wayne; as well as five grandchildren, Zane, Faith, Gavin, Katrina, and Kaden. Also surviving are a sister, Susan Seiman, of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Gene (Alice) Seiman of Winona Lake, and Todd (Angie) Seiman of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth, of Kensington, Md. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to WBCL radio or March of Dimes Walk For Babies. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020