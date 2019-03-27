Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JANE FRANCE. View Sign

MARY JANE FRANCE, 95, asked to go to her Heavenly Home on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born Dec. 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George and Vern Corville. She was a graduate of Hoagland High School. Mary was employed for 43 years at International Telephone and Telegraph, retiring in 1992. She was an active member with the New Haven Eagles Auxiliary for over 38 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jeana (Scot Ogden) Seidelman and Verna Gerber; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis Deitering. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Green; and sister, Kathleen Gronau. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Love Church Ministries.



