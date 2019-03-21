Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JANE (EICHER) HILTY. View Sign

MARY JANE (EICHER) HILTY, 83, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 5:12 p.m., at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, after an extended illness. Born Saturday, Sept. 7, 1935, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Ben E. and Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher. She married Samuel L. Hilty on Sunday, Nov. 4, 1956 in Berne, Ind. Mary Jane was of the Old Order Amish. She leaves to mourn her husband of 62 years Samuel L. Hilty of Berne, Ind.; three sons, Samuel (Laura) Hilty Jr. and Marvin (Miriam) Hilty, both of Berne, Ind., and Stephen (Susann) Hilty of Monroe, Ind.; nine daughters, Sharon (Daniel M.R.) Schwartz of Geneva, Ind., Lydia Mae (Harvey L.) Schwartz and Wilma (Amos) Eicher, both of Monroe, Ind., Nancy Coblentz, Ruth Ann (Ruben) Schwartz and Marietta (James A.) Schwartz, all of Berne, Ind., Elizabeth (Mark N.S.) Schwartz of Monroe, Ind., Carolyn (Jonas Jr.) Graber and Debra (Elmer M.) Schwartz, both of Berne, Ind.; 112 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jake B. Eicher of Fredericksburg, Ohio, John B. Eicher of Dundee, Ohio, Elmer W. Eicher of Geneva, Ind., Solomon Eicher of Dundee, Ohio, Levi Eicher of Strasburg, Ohio, and Phillip Eicher of Dundee, Ohio; half brother, Norman Eicher of Florida; sisters, Barbara Ann Schwartz of Geneva, Ind., Flossie Hilty of Berne, Ind., Nancy Eicher of Dundee, Ohio, and Rachel Hershberger of Millersburg, Ohio; and half sister, Anna Mae Yoder of Glenmont, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Ben E. Eicher; mother, Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher; stepmother, Dena Eicher; son-in- law, Amos Coblentz; brothers, Ben and Clarence Eicher; sisters, Elizabeth and Ruth Eicher; sister-in-law, Salome Eicher; brother-in-law, Menno Schwartz; one granddaughter, and one great-grandson. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Samuel L. Hilty residence, 908 W. 350 S., Berne, with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 and from 9 a.m. to8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Samuel L. Hilty residence. Interment will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

