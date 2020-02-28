MARY JANE KRUECKEBERG, 88, of Decatur, Ind., Adams County, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Surviving are her four daughters and four sons including Douglas Carr of Fort Wayne; three stepsons including Barry Krueckeberg of Hoagland, Ind.; one sister, 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Decatur, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2020