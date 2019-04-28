Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JANE OAKES. View Sign Service Information Tom Mungovan Funeral Home 2221 S. Calhoun St. Fort Wayne , IN 46802 (260)-744-4124 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY JANE OAKES, 99, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Kingston Care Center surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 16, 1920 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Jessie Pearl Sullivan, and was stepdaughter of Ethel Harbor Sullivan. She was educated in Catholic school and grew up in Fort Wayne. Mary was a homemaker and volunteer in the Catholic church all her adult life. She cared about the people she met. She was lovingly cherished and cared for by her nephew, Michael Carpenter, and also Erin Hazelett, Theresa Teders, Carma MacPherson and Patrick Carpenter. Mary was the loving wife of George Oakes, whom she married on Feb. 19, 1944. She was the loving mother of three sons, Joseph, Allen and David. She is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Carpenter; and two granddaughters, Kim and Rachel; and a grandson, George. She had many nieces and nephews who were part of her life. Also preceding her in death were her husband and her three sons, and a brother, Robert J. Sullivan. She will be missed by all those who were priveleged to know her and were touched by her love. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or Ave Maria House. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit

MARY JANE OAKES, 99, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Kingston Care Center surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 16, 1920 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Jessie Pearl Sullivan, and was stepdaughter of Ethel Harbor Sullivan. She was educated in Catholic school and grew up in Fort Wayne. Mary was a homemaker and volunteer in the Catholic church all her adult life. She cared about the people she met. She was lovingly cherished and cared for by her nephew, Michael Carpenter, and also Erin Hazelett, Theresa Teders, Carma MacPherson and Patrick Carpenter. Mary was the loving wife of George Oakes, whom she married on Feb. 19, 1944. She was the loving mother of three sons, Joseph, Allen and David. She is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Carpenter; and two granddaughters, Kim and Rachel; and a grandson, George. She had many nieces and nephews who were part of her life. Also preceding her in death were her husband and her three sons, and a brother, Robert J. Sullivan. She will be missed by all those who were priveleged to know her and were touched by her love. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or Ave Maria House. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close