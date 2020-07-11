1/
MARY JANE REUILLE
MARY JANE REUILLE, 102, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born March 11, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Faith Hake. Mary worked at Linens & Things until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as well as Psi Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi, and the Rosary Society of St. John's Catholic Church. Mary is survived by son, Michael (Pat Klossner) Reuille; sister, Sharon Savieo; grandchildren, Renee' (Tony) Kent, Karen (Kevin) Keifrider, Kent (Rae) Reuille, and Shawn Reuille; nine great - grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Reuille; daughter, Joyce Williams; sisters, Jeannette Lortie and Nelle Hake; brother, James Hake; and grandson, Scott Reuille. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven (IN 46774), with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 11, 2020.
