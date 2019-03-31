MARY JANE (McKOWN) SHAVER, 96, of Sarasota, Fla., went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mary Jane (Rusty) was born on April 7, 1922 in Silver Lake, Ind., spending her childhood and adolescence in Warsaw, Ind. She attended Stephens College and Indiana University. Rusty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life was well lived and those who knew her appreciated her candor and honesty. Not one to hold back, she expressed her opinion without prejudice, especially with her children, yet benevolently generous to any of them who needed help. "By all that knew hershe will be missed." She is survived by four children, John B. (Terri) Shaver of Fort Wayne, Ind., Connie Shaver of Sarasota, Fla., Cindy (Marcus) Tilley of St. Petersburg, Fla., William (Cub) (Maureen) Shaver of Marco Island, Fla.; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sonya (Don) Engle of Greeley, Colo., Jeannine (Windy) Cavell of Warsaw, Ind. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, William C. Shaver of Sarasota, Fla.; and one brother, Fred McKown, Jr. Private services are being arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions can be made to the . To sign the online guestbook visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019