Service Information
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn , IN 46706
(260)-572-1000
Calling hours
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn , IN 46706
Calling hours
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn , IN 46706
Calling hours
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
7715 Sunny Lane
Fort Wayne , IN
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
7715 Sunny Lane
Fort Wayne , IN
Obituary

MARY JANE SMITH, 79, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Auburn on Sept. 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roy L. and Violet E. (May) Baker. She was a 1958 graduate of Riverdale High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Ball State University. She was a Teacher and Speech Therapist at various school systems in the area. She also owned and operated MJ's Bookmark Bookstore in Auburn. Mary Jane was a very active and faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. She belonged to the John Houlton Chapter of DAR, a member of the Ladies Literary Club, the Kenwigs Book Club and a member and former president of the DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association. She was a 10-year DeKalb County 4-H member and ardent supporter of her children and grandchildren in Allen County 4-H. She was very proud of her family heritage and involvement in the family farm with one of her farms given Century Farm Distinction in 2002. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling, especially her visits to Presidential Libraries. Surviving are her son and daughter and their spouses, James W. and Kimberly Smith II of Grabill and Elizabeth A. and David Chmiel of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Shelby Smith, Toby Smith, Johnathan Smith, Alexander Chmiel and Zo‰ Chmiel; a step-granddaughter, Vanessa Watkins; and a step-great-grandson, Jonathan Sven Watkins. She was also preceded in death by a brother in infancy, John Calvin Baker. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 7715 Sunny Lane, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Larry Maddox officiating. Calling also from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, Ind. Burial will follow the service in Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe. Preferred memorials are to the church or Allen County 4-H. To send condolences visit

