MARY JANE TOURNEY, 91, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born Oct. 20, 1929, in Yoder, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ida (Ott) Christ man. Mary Jane was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for 61 years. She enjoyed baking, reading, and most of all taking care of her family. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 64 years, John A. Tourney; children, Jane Tourney, John E. (Mary) Tourney, James (Shelley) Tourney, Janice (Tim) Gilbride, Joseph (Julie) Tourney, Jeffrey Tourney, and Jerome (Robin) Tourney; 10 grandchildren; and brother, Pete Christman. Also preceding her in passing were her sisters, Helen, Margaret and Irma. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Therese Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow the service at Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
