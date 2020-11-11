1/1
MARY JANE TOURNEY
MARY JANE TOURNEY, 91, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Born Oct. 20, 1929, in Yoder, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ida (Ott) Christ man. Mary Jane was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for 61 years. She enjoyed baking, reading, and most of all taking care of her family. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 64 years, John A. Tourney; children, Jane Tourney, John E. (Mary) Tourney, James (Shelley) Tourney, Janice (Tim) Gilbride, Joseph (Julie) Tourney, Jeffrey Tourney, and Jerome (Robin) Tourney; 10 grandchildren; and brother, Pete Christman. Also preceding her in passing were her sisters, Helen, Margaret and Irma. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Therese Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow the service at Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to the American Heart Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
NOV
12
Burial
Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
