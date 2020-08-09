MARY JANE VAGO, 95, passed away peacefully after a wonderful life on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Her jolly laugh, wit and kindness will be missed by all who knew her. Born July 16, 1925, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Frank Grothouse and Constance (nee Stoll) Grothouse. She was the first of three children born to her parents. Mary graduated from Fort Wayne Central Catholic High School in 1943 and attended Saint John's College for a period of time thereafter. She was employed by the General Electric Co. in Fort Wayne; Bridgeport, Conn.; Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio. She married Stephen Vago, the love of her life, on May 12, 1951, and raised four adoring children with him. Mary was formerly a member of Holy Family, St. Joseph, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Churches in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was also active in the Newark Symphony Orchestra, the Mental Health Association of Newark, the Valley Brook Garden Club, the Christ Child Society, Walsh Jesuit Mother's Club, the Town & Country Club, the National Council of Catholic Women, and several widow and widower groups. She volunteered with Mobile Meals and at the Akron General Medical Center. In her golden years, she enjoyed traveling with friends in the U.S. (especially the national parks), Canada, and the UK and visiting with her children and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her sons, Stephen (Sharon) Vago of Sterling, Va., Dr. John (Joan) Vago of Cincinnati, Ohio, and James (Vanessa) Vago of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Kathryn Vago of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Alexander Vago and Audrey Vago of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Marie Grothouse of York, Pa., and Maxine Grothouse of Athens, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Constance Grothouse; her husband of 33 years, Stephen Vago; and brothers, Paul Grothouse and Thomas Grothouse. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
