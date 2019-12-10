MARY JEANNINE ERVIN, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born March 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Gottlieb "Nic" J. and Mary "Cleo" (Monroe) Nicole. On June 28, 1969, she married Cornelius "Cornie" G. Ervin. Surviving relatives include one sister, Jo (Mike) Buffalino of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Sandra Geimer (Skip Hamilton); two stepsons, and one stepdaughter, Kim A. Ervin of Leo, Ind., Terry L. Ervin of Fort Wayne and Sandra K. Porter of Fort Wayne; 11 step-grandchildren; 18 step-great- grandchildren; several great-great-step-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Donna Nicole of Knoxville, Tenn., and Ellie Nicole of Manchester, N.H. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sons, John Geimer and James Geimer; grandson, Owen Geimer, brothers, John Nicole "Nic", and Ed Nicole; and sisters, Maryellen Matasky and Caroline Nicole. Service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019