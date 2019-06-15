MARY JOAN ALLEN, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind., surrounded by her family. She Born in Bedford, Ind. on March 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late David and Fannie (Cezar) Allen. She is survived by her brother, Donald Allen of Butler, Ind.; nieces, Sara Allen of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jennifer (John) Sargent of New Haven, Ind.; nephew, David (Bobbi Jo) Allen, of Auburn, Ind.; and three great-nephews and one great-niece. She was also preceded in death by her husband, and sister-in-law, Aneita Allen. Although there is no service, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne (IN 46806). To leave online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 15, 2019