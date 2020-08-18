MARY JOAN "JOJO" MANES, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 21,1932, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Charlotte Guyatt. Jojo was a graduate of North Side High School and retired from GE after working there for 27 years. In her retirement, she worked for Lincoln Life and also volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital. Jojo was an avid sports fan, mostly enjoying Little League and IU basketball. In her spare time she enjoyed watching game shows of many kinds. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest joy. She will be remembered as somebody who never met a stranger. Surviving are her children, Mike (Marsha) Manes, Kathy Meyer, Pat Manes, Tim Manes, Dan (Angie) Manes, and Chris (Laura) Manes; 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty Shearer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. The funeral can be viewed via Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/Greenlawn-Memorial-Park-Mausoleum-113608258673919
. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Northeast Cancer Services.