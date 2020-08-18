1/1
MARY JOAN "JOJO" MANES
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY JOAN "JOJO" MANES, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 21,1932, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Charlotte Guyatt. Jojo was a graduate of North Side High School and retired from GE after working there for 27 years. In her retirement, she worked for Lincoln Life and also volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital. Jojo was an avid sports fan, mostly enjoying Little League and IU basketball. In her spare time she enjoyed watching game shows of many kinds. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest joy. She will be remembered as somebody who never met a stranger. Surviving are her children, Mike (Marsha) Manes, Kathy Meyer, Pat Manes, Tim Manes, Dan (Angie) Manes, and Chris (Laura) Manes; 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty Shearer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. The funeral can be viewed via Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/Greenlawn-Memorial-Park-Mausoleum-113608258673919. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Northeast Cancer Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved