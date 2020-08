MANES, MARY JOAN "JOJO": Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. The funeral can be viewed via Livestream by visiting www.facebook.com/Greenlawn-Memorial-Park-Mausoleum-113608258673919 . Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.