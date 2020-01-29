MARY K. FERRIS, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at George towne Place Assisted Living. Mary was born on July 14, 1926. She is survived by son, Gary (Cassandra) Ferris of Fort Wayne; daughters, Kathy (Joe) Wetmore of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Christina Ferris of Whitmore Lake, Mich.; grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Stiffler and Jessica Wetmore, Scott, Michael (Crystal) Ferris; and great-grandchildren, Carson, Cadence and Gatlin Ferris. She was preceded in death by husband, Doyne L. Ferris; and sons, Steve and David. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior to service. Father Thomas Shoemaker officiating. Calling also from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. The family extends their deepest thanks to staff at Georgetowne Place and Hartland Hospice. Memorials to the , 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020