MARY K. LOCKE, 57, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Nancy Badiac. Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Denny Locke of Fort Wayne; children, Courtney Locke of Indianapolis, Ind., and Mitchell Locke of Fort Wayne; and sister, Julie (Terry) Bobay of Fort Wayne. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY K. LOCKE.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 30, 2019