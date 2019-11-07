|
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
View Map
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
MARY KATHRYN ALLMANDINGER, 97, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Born Jan. 18, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Eloise (Bower) Wetzel. She married the love of her life, Milton, on Feb. 19, 1944. She graduated from South Side High School. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was actively involved with quilting, flower planting, Bible study, and Sunday school. She always felt she was put in this world to serve others. She worked at General Electric, Patterson Fletcher, and retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools. Mary was a member of the GE Elex Club, Atomic Twenty Home Economics Club, and Aboite Volleyball. "Mary will be remembered for her beautiful smile and great compassion for serving others. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother whom enjoyed going for rides, playing bingo, traveling, and spending time at Coldwater Lake." She is survived by her sons, Thomas of Fort Wayne, Steven (Saundra) of Hoagland; and daughter, Sue (Jon) Weterick of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Travis, Chad, Ty, and Kristin; and three great-granddaughters, Kailyn, Autumn, and Elise. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Milton; sister, Muriel; brothers, Robert, James, and William. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019
