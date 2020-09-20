1/
MARY KATHRYN EICHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY KATHRYN EICHER, 94, of Berne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, 6:47 a.m., at Swiss Village. She was a daughter of the late Palmer Moser and Edna (Lehman) Moser. She married John Eicher on Nov. 1, 1947. John and Mary celebrated 71 years of marriage; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2018. Mary was an active and faithful member of First Mennonite Church. Mary's work life centered on Moser Motor Sales, a Ford dealership in Berne that was started by her grandfather, A. J. Moser. For many years, she and John were co-owners of the business along with her brother, Millard Moser and his wife, Janean. Surviving are her sons, Phil (Cindy) Eicher of Berne, Ind., and Jim (Linda) Eicher of Berne, Ind.; daughter, Greta (Scott) Lehman of Berne, Ind.; sister, Margie (Dick) Baum of Bloomington, Ill.; brother, Millard (Janean) Moser of Berne, Ind.; stepbrothers, Kenyon (Mary) Sprunger of Poneta, Ind., and Benjamin (Sue) Sprunger of Bluffton, Ohio; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mary was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Viola (Sprunger) Moser; and step sister-in-law, Betty Sprunger. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at First Mennonite Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. It is requested that all family and visitors to wear a mask when entering the church and throughout the memorial service, and to practice social distancing by sitting as individuals or family groups. For those who prefer or who are in a high risk category, visit firstmennonite.org., where the service will be live-streamed. Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved