MARY KATHRYN EICHER, 94, of Berne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, 6:47 a.m., at Swiss Village. She was a daughter of the late Palmer Moser and Edna (Lehman) Moser. She married John Eicher on Nov. 1, 1947. John and Mary celebrated 71 years of marriage; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2018. Mary was an active and faithful member of First Mennonite Church. Mary's work life centered on Moser Motor Sales, a Ford dealership in Berne that was started by her grandfather, A. J. Moser. For many years, she and John were co-owners of the business along with her brother, Millard Moser and his wife, Janean. Surviving are her sons, Phil (Cindy) Eicher of Berne, Ind., and Jim (Linda) Eicher of Berne, Ind.; daughter, Greta (Scott) Lehman of Berne, Ind.; sister, Margie (Dick) Baum of Bloomington, Ill.; brother, Millard (Janean) Moser of Berne, Ind.; stepbrothers, Kenyon (Mary) Sprunger of Poneta, Ind., and Benjamin (Sue) Sprunger of Bluffton, Ohio; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mary was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Viola (Sprunger) Moser; and step sister-in-law, Betty Sprunger. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at First Mennonite Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. It is requested that all family and visitors to wear a mask when entering the church and throughout the memorial service, and to practice social distancing by sitting as individuals or family groups. For those who prefer or who are in a high risk category, visit firstmennonite.org
., where the service will be live-streamed. Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com