MARY KATHRYN HAMMOND, 52, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born on June 21, 1966, she was the daughter of Robert and Kathryn Schmitt. She loved movies, music, cooking, and family. She is survived by husband, Tom Hammond; sons, Joseph Andrews, David Hammond; brother, Robert Schmitt; sister-in-law, Stephanie Schmitt. There will be no service at this time. Any memorials can be made to the Dekalb County Humane Society. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019