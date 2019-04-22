Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARY KIERSPE passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead, her loving home for 20 years. Born Sept. 23, 1911 in Wood burn, Ind., she was the daughter of Hattie Cummins and William Washington Driver. Mary Marguerite Driver Kierspe attended Harlan High School and South Side High School and then worked at General Electric one year before marrying Raymond Louis Kierspe in 1930. She was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church beginning in 1931, where she served as Chairman of the Mission Society, President of the school PTA, and Treasurer of the church conference. Having lived in Fort Wayne most of their lives, Mary and her husband spent 30 years between Largo, Fla., and Silver Lake, Mich. They moved to Golden Years Retirement Village on Maysville Road in 1999. She was an amazing seamstress, an avid bridge player, and a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her two children, Nancy (George) Carlson Dodd and Thomas R. Kierspe; son-in-law, Thomas Schoenherr; 10 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Raymond L. Kierspe in 1999; daughter, Geraldine Erwin Schoenherr; daughter-in-law, Carole Kierspe; and great-granddaughter, Skyler Carlson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802) with visitation half an hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home,1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will follow the service at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.



1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

