MARY "LINDA" KOCK, 80, of Auburn, Ind., died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 18, 1938, in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of William A. and Edith (Mattox) Duerk. She married Max G. Kock on July 18, 1959 in Garrett, Ind. She graduated from Garrett High School in 1956 and Ball State University in 1960. Linda was a registered nurse at Parkview Hospital for 41 years, retiring in 2001. Linda was a member of the Garrett Presbyterian Church and enjoyed golfing, baking and sewing. Linda is survived by her husband: Max G. Kock of Auburn; and sons, Rex G. (Dawn) Kock of Huntertown, Ind. and Greg A. (Shelby Kunk) Kock of Angola, Ind. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Edith Duerk; and brother, William Duerk. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Ind. Memorials are to the Parkview Foundation in memory of Linda Kock. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. To send a condolence or sign the online register book, visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2019