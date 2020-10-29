1/1
MARY L. APT
MARY L. APT, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Born May 14, 1943, in Marion, Ind., Mary was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Johnson) Nelson. She worked at Kmart for over 30 years. Mary really cherished her Indian items that she had collected. She enjoy doing cross word puzzles, going to bingo, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Mary is survived by her daughter, Trina (Mike) Greenwald; sons, Eric (Michelle Wilkinson), Kenneth (Leda Joslin), and Tony (Stephanie) Apt; grandchildren, Andrew (Alyssa) Greenwald, Annalise (Austin) Michaud, Alex (Arlen) Coats, CJ, Dylan, and Parker Apt; great- grandchildren, Cooper Jones and Christopher Greenwald; and sister, Carol (Tom) Andrews. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 54 years, Harold E. Apt. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the S.P.C.A., DaVita Dialysis, Cancer Services of Grant County, or the Cancer Services of Northeastern Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
