MARY L. BAILER, 85, of Kendallville, Ind., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born Feb. 20, 1934, in Brewster, Minn., she was a daughter of the late John and Lucille (Krick) Meier. Mary was a past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 241; where she was also the Kitchen Manager for many years. She was a devout member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Kendallville. She volunteered at Common Grace Ministries in Kendallville. Mary is survived by her children, R. Rocky (Andy) Alleshouse of Brodheadsville, Pa., Rickie D. Bailer of Hudson, Ind., Kaloa DeBruhl of St. Marys, Ga., and Michael Lee Bailer of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Meier of Worthington, Minn.; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin A. Bailer; daughter, Sharon Lynn Bailer; brother, Melvin Meier; and sister, Marlis McCarty. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Rosary service beginning at 3:30. p.m. Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital For Children.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY L. BAILER.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 9, 2019