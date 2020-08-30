MARY L. CHANG KOENEMAN, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Born March 24, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Mary was a daughter of the late Walter and Blanche (Crothers) Stokes. She grew up during the Great Depression. Surviving that, she went to work at Magnavox where she was the first female draftsperson ever. She designed circuit boards for the recently invented television. Leaving there, she and her husband, Roe, founded Chang's TV. She repaired them and was the first female licensed technician. Mary loved traveling, dancing, and music. She was a 30-year patron of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Her favorite pastime was working in her extensive rose garden. She was also an active member of American Legion Post 296. Surviving family include her husband, Bruce; son, Roman Chang; grandson, John; and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her first husband, Roe Chang. Family and friends may gather for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Committal words will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic or American Legion Post 296. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com