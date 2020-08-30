1/1
MARY L. CHANG KOENEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY L. CHANG KOENEMAN, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Born March 24, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Mary was a daughter of the late Walter and Blanche (Crothers) Stokes. She grew up during the Great Depression. Surviving that, she went to work at Magnavox where she was the first female draftsperson ever. She designed circuit boards for the recently invented television. Leaving there, she and her husband, Roe, founded Chang's TV. She repaired them and was the first female licensed technician. Mary loved traveling, dancing, and music. She was a 30-year patron of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Her favorite pastime was working in her extensive rose garden. She was also an active member of American Legion Post 296. Surviving family include her husband, Bruce; son, Roman Chang; grandson, John; and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her first husband, Roe Chang. Family and friends may gather for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Committal words will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic or American Legion Post 296. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved