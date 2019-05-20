MARY L. GOEGLEIN, 89, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born April 2, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Alma Sophia (Schnittker) Wesemann. Mary worked in the cafeteria at Holy Cross Lutheran School for 24 years. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and a longtime volunteer for Cross Borders Partners. Mary is survived by her children, Rhonda (Art) Brown of Osceola, Ind., Andrew (Chris) Goeglein of Angola, Ind., Timothy J. Goeglein of West Chester, Ohio, Jana (Steve) Ankenbruck of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Donna Goeglein of Kansas City, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, William "Bill" Goeglein, and son, Eric Goeglein. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Lutheran Life Villages Chapel, 6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there one hour prior to the service. Additional visitation is from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial will be in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Worship Anew or Lutheran Life Villages. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2019