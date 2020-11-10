1/1
MARY L. NIST
1940 - 2020
MARY L. NIST, 80, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home. Born June 8, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lauretta Holmes. She married the love of her life, Richard Joseph Nist in 1961, and enjoyed 47 years together celebrating and sharing their faith and love. Mary was a resident of StoryPoint Fort Wayne and recently celebrated the marriage of her granddaughter and new grandson while surrounded by family and friends. "The party lasted into the late hours and she danced and celebrated with the best of us!" She lived in many places but always found friends who more often than not became family. Mary enjoyed shopping, a glass wine (or two), and welcomed everyone with a smile. However, the joy of her life was her children and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her children, Cheryl (Craig) Klinker of Fort Wayne, Kim (Chris) Chubbuck of Macedonia, Ohio, Scott (Michelle) Nist of Hartland, Mich., and Michelle (Jason) Moorman of Brentwood, Calif.; grandchildren, Lindsay Klinker, Chelsea (Theodore) Huff, Joey and Cassidy Klinker, Tyler, Zachary and Hunter Chubbuck, Alexandr, Max, Grayce and Katy Nist, Brinley, Trevor and Caleb Moorman; brothers, Tom (Heidi) Holmes and Ted (Judy) Holmes; and sisters, Ruth (Bill) Bielek and Theresa (Joe) Parente. Mary was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Richard Joseph Nist; daughter, Diana Mary Nist; and brother, Fr. Jack Holmes. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The Oratory of St. Mary Magdalene or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
NOV
12
Rosary
03:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
