MARY L. VERRO, 93, formerly of Hicksville, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Auburn Villages, Auburn, Ind. Mary was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Josephine (Hart) Rucker. On Dec. 4, 1964, she was united in marriage to Carl Verro and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2012. She worked at the Ohio Art Company from 1955 to 1965 and was a daycare provider in Bowling Green, Ohio. She attended the Hicksville Mennonite church. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2489, Bryan, Ohio, and the Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556. Surviving are her son, Samuel "Buzz" Carpenter of Florida; a daughter, Mary Bryant of California; stepchildren, Sally Likely, Patty Howard, Carl Davis, and Arthur Bischoff; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michael Swary. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, David Carpenter; a daughter, Roberta Bollinger; two brothers, William and Robert Rucker. Funeral service is noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with visitation two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Newville Cemetery, Newville, Ind. Memorials may be made to Dekalb County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 3, 2019