MARY LEE BUSH, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born May 19, 1925, and worked at Parkview Hospital, volunteered for the C.A.S.A. Court Program, and was a member of Dupree Memorial COGIC and Abundant Love Church. She was married to Lester Bush Sr. for 51 years. Surviving are children, Ida Marie (DePree), Darlene, Denise (Floyd) Newson, Diana (J.C.) Bush - Harris, Supt. Lester A. Jr., Robert, Bishop Gary L. Sr., and Terry; a host of loved ones. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Dupree Memorial COGIC, 1231 Hayden St., Fort Wayne, with viewing at 10 a.m. and Evening service from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Viewing also from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Abundant Love Church, 2615 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne.



