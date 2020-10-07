1/1
MARY LEE BUSH
1925 - 2020
MARY LEE BUSH, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born May 19, 1925, and worked at Parkview Hospital, volunteered for the C.A.S.A. Court Program, and was a member of Dupree Memorial COGIC and Abundant Love Church. She was married to Lester Bush Sr. for 51 years. Surviving are children, Ida Marie (DePree), Darlene, Denise (Floyd) Newson, Diana (J.C.) Bush - Harris, Supt. Lester A. Jr., Robert, Bishop Gary L. Sr., and Terry; a host of loved ones. Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Dupree Memorial COGIC, 1231 Hayden St., Fort Wayne, with viewing at 10 a.m. and Evening service from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Viewing also from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Abundant Love Church, 2615 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Abundant Love Church
OCT
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dupree Memorial COGIC
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dupree Memorial COGIC
OCT
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Dupree Memorial COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
