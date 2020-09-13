1/1
MARY LEE RUSSELL
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY LEE RUSSELL, 86, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born April 24, 1934 in Uniontown, Ala. She is survived by her children, Louis Lee, Robert Lee, James Russell, Tammie Russell-Billingsley and stepson David Turner. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Albert Russell; and a son, Randy Russell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. ,19, 2020 at Turner Chapel A.M.E Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit Dignity.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Turner Chapel A.M.E Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Turner Chapel A.M.E Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Mrs. Russell was the sweetest woman I knew. So sorry for your loss. Although grief can be so hard, our special memories will help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Prince and Tierra Dial
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved