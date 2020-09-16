MARY LEE RUSSELL, 86, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born April 24, 1934 in Uniontown, Ala. She is survived by her children, Louis Lee, Robert Lee, James Russell, Tammie Russell-Billingsley and stepson David Turner. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Albert Russell; her son, Randy Russell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. ,19, 2020 at Turner Chapel A.M.E Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit Dignitymemorial.com