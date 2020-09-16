I thank God for knowing and being a part of my Aunt Mary's life. She was one of the most kindest and sweetest person I have ever known. My most fondest memory of her is when I was four years old and she use to see to it that her son Willie James and I got on the van to go to Head Start. I never heard her utter an unkind word out of her mouth, never heard her raise her voice and I never heard her say anything negative about anyone. Anytime, someone visited her home, she was sure to give you something to eat or drink, good conversation and a warm hug. God knows I loved this woman, you will be missed here on earth but you are in my heart forever! You are with Jesus now and for that I am glad.

Patsy Russell-Brewer

