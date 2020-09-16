1/1
MARY LEE RUSSELL
MARY LEE RUSSELL, 86, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born April 24, 1934 in Uniontown, Ala. She is survived by her children, Louis Lee, Robert Lee, James Russell, Tammie Russell-Billingsley and stepson David Turner. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Albert Russell; her son, Randy Russell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. ,19, 2020 at Turner Chapel A.M.E Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit Dignitymemorial.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Turner Chapel A.M.E Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Turner Chapel A.M.E Church
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Parrish-Dinkins
September 14, 2020
I thank God for knowing and being a part of my Aunt Mary's life. She was one of the most kindest and sweetest person I have ever known. My most fondest memory of her is when I was four years old and she use to see to it that her son Willie James and I got on the van to go to Head Start. I never heard her utter an unkind word out of her mouth, never heard her raise her voice and I never heard her say anything negative about anyone. Anytime, someone visited her home, she was sure to give you something to eat or drink, good conversation and a warm hug. God knows I loved this woman, you will be missed here on earth but you are in my heart forever! You are with Jesus now and for that I am glad.
Patsy Russell-Brewer
Family
September 13, 2020
In the time I've known Mrs. Russell, I found her to be a kind and beautiful soul. I enjoyed listening to her stories of long ago, and how she cared for others throughout her life. And it was awesome to witness how her daughter, grand daughters, younger siblings, and other family members (seemingly) effortlessly, took turns to attend to her needs around the clock.
I pray that the Lee/Russell/Billingsley/Upshaw/ Robinson and LeShore families find comfort and encouragement as you continue life's journey without Mrs. Russell's physical presence, knowing that more than four generations have been blessed 'through' her.
May your memories and the promises of The Most High, be a source of peace as you traverse the emotional highs and lows of such a great loss.
M Townsend
Friend
September 13, 2020
Aunt Mary was one of the sweetest person to meet she had one of the greatest smiles & love to feed you. Family keep your head up she's watching over you now.
Rozlynn Russell
Family
September 13, 2020
When I heard this beautiful lady had pass I felt like life was on hold she will be missed I can’t express how I feel she was love by all she was mother to everyone kind heart and very humble snd to her children my deepest sympathy and my condolences I can’t imagine how you guys feel but one thing I know in my heart she was angle in this earth and he took her under his wings RIP beautiful queen
Eureka Wright
Family
September 13, 2020
Mrs. Russell was the sweetest woman I knew. So sorry for your loss. Although grief can be so hard, our special memories will help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Prince and Tierra Dial
Friend
