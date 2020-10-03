MARY (WAGLER) LENGACHER, 57, of Grabill, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 19, 1963, in Grabill, she was a daughter of the late Jake Wagler and Martha (Graber) Wagler of Grabill, who survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Ann Lengacher; sister, Irene (Ernie) Miller of New Haven; brothers-in-law, Louis (Mary) Lengacher and Christian (Viola) Lengacher; sisters-in-law, Rosamay (Andrew) Lengacher and Ida Mae (Joseph) Delagrange; and several aunts and uncles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Simon Lengacher; and sister, Marjorie Wagler. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Lengacher home, 15722 Rupert Road, Grabill (IN 46741). Bishop Joseph Schwartz officiating. Calling will be starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, and will continue until time of service at the Lengacher home. Burial will be in the Spencerville Amish Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Marlin Lengacher, James Delagrange, Amos Lengacher, Jacob Lengacher, Solomon Schwartz, and Nathan Zehr. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 State Road 37, Harlan.