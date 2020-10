Or Copy this URL to Share

LENGACHER, MARY (WAGLER): Funeral service is 1 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Lengacher home, 15722 Rupert Road, Grabill (IN 46741). Calling will continue until time of service at the Lengacher home. Arrangements by Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 State Road 37, Harlan.



