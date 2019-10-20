MARY LOU GIBSON, 90, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was born June 14, 1929, in Milford, Iowa, a daughter of the late Walter and Rixte (Sonius) Croxton. She moved to Fort Wayne in her teens and graduated from North Side High School. After World War II, she married the love of her life, Ralph. They enjoyed a blessed marriage lasting 72 years. Mary Lou was an Avon representative for 30 years, receiving many sales awards. Her biggest pleasure was her family. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and spending time with her family at the "Lakehouse." Her nickname was "Grandma Squeezer" because of the good hugs she gave. Surviving are her daughter, Peggy (Glenn) Conkling; her son, Michael (Billie) Gibson; five grandchildren, Andy (Martha), Greg (Stephanie), Angie, Jason (Jill) and Andrea (Joe); along with nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; four sisters; and one brother. Service is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 2 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. "The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Tracey, Courtney, Joy, Pastor Kris, and Miller's Merry Manor for the care and love they provided."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019