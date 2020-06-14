MARY LOU GOLD, 78, departed from this earth Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home where she was loved. Born in Marion, Ala. on June 3, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Jack Sr. and Chaney Wims. During her early years she attended Central High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Wille B. Rozier, and later married. She received her education through St. Francis University and worked as a computer program operator, additionally she worked in health care at various hospitals. As a military spouse and mom, she enjoyed the lifestyle of both traveling nationally and internationally. One of her fondest memories was living abroad in Italy. In her free time, she took pleasure in fashion, reading, gardening, baking, and cooking. She enjoyed magazines, fictional reads, but most of all she enjoyed supporting African American literature. One of her favorite reads was "Milk in my Coffee". She is survived by her daughters, Kim, Tammy, Teresa Phinazee, and Tracy Rozier; stepsons, whom she raised, Greg and Gary Gold; siblings, Odis Lane, Jack Wims Jr., Lynette Cooper, Alice Stephens, Arthur J. Wims, Suzanne Pearson; five grandchildren, Ashley Rozier Moise, Kimika Rozier, Kenya Rozier-Feacher, Austin White, Taylor Rozier; and lastly three great-grandchildren, Maliyah, Nylah, and Amari Feacher. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Chaney D. Henderson. Service is noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with viewing starting at 10 a.m. The family respectfully asks the wearing of face masks. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Lupus Foundation of America.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.