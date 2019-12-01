MARY LOU GRUETTERT, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Born Feb. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of Lawrence J. and Helen (Lindeman) Blaising. On Aug. 12, 1961 she married Carl F. Gruettert. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a secretary for National Mill. She was also a self employed seamstress for many years and did alterations for Savoy Dress Shop. Surviving relatives include her husband, Carl "Fred" Gruettert of Fort Wayne; two sons, Michael L. (Michelle) Gruettert of Columbia City, Ind., and Robert H. (Diana) Gruettert of Fort Wayne; granchildren, Clinton Gruettert, Katie (Frank) Reed, Jeffrey (Taylor) Gruettert, Alivia (Lane) Michel, Audrey (Andy) Jacquay, and Cassie (Nick) Bowe; and great-grandchildren, Finley and Hadley Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818). Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Arcola Cemetery in Fort Wayne. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019