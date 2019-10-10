Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOU (HARRIS) JONES. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY LOU (HARRIS) JONES, 85, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Ashton Creek, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Coud-ersport, Pa., in 1934, her family moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. in 1944. She received her RN Degree in 1955, from Mound Park School of Nursing. While doing her pediatric affiliation in Birmingham, Ala., she met the love of her life, Robert Jones. They married on Aug. 13, 1955, and moved to Birmingham, Ala., where they resided until Robert's work took them to Marion, Ind. Nine years later they were permanently transferred to Fort Wayne. Mary Lou continued her dedication as a RN in various capacities for 38 years. Her last 13 years of service was with the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Red Cross, where she retired in 1993. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. After retirement, she and her husband spent their winters in South Pasadena, Fla., where they enjoyed many cruises and volunteering for Ronald McDonald House. She loved her family and nurtured three generations of children, two daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Robert; daughters, Bonnie L. Jones of Decatur, Ind. and Robyn (Bob) Hall of Granger, Ind.; six grandchildren, Melissa (Brett) Cosich of Franfort, Ill., Mandalynn (Mike) Tardi of South Bend, Robert (Holly) Hall of Warsaw, Tyler (Kobie) Stoppenhagen of Decatur, Drew Stoppenhagen of Decatur, and Lyndsey (Kyle) Caird of Bloominton, Ind.; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Harris and Dolores Roux; three brothers, Raymond Roux, Capt. Bill Harris and George Roux III; and stepfather, George Roux Sr. Celebration of Life is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804). Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at DO McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Chapel, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804). Memorials to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or . Please visit



