MARY LOU PARKER, 89, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Saline, Mich., passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Parkview - Randallia. She was a daughter of the late Forrest Rowe and Frances Swope. Mary was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children, Edwin (Janet) Parker, Linda McDonnell, and Earl (Nancy) Parker; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brother, Leonard Rowe. She was also preceded in death by infant sister, Ethel, and great-grandson, Sean. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 8811 St. Joe Road, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Burial in Concordia Lutheran Gardens. Preferred memorials in Mary's memory can be made to Ascension Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 17, 2019
