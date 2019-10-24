Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOU PECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY LOU PECK, 90, of Lincolnton, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in her home with family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born May 16, 1929, in Ossian, she was the daughter of Hazel and Ellis Woodward. In Ossian, she met Charles Raymond Peck, whom she married and moved to Chicago to raise a family and impact the lives of many. A flower and bird lover at heart, she turned her tiny property into an urban oasis full of roses, lilies, chrysanthemum and many other flowering and decorative flora where local winged wildlife took refuge. Mary Lou's family wishes to honor her life by inviting everyone to hang a hummingbird feeder at their home in remembrance. Mary Lou invested her retirement time in her family making many memories with her grandchildren. She went to every event she could to encourage them. She also loved to sew, make crafts and try recipes she found in magazines or from cooking shows. She is survived by her four children, Cynthia (James) Roza, Patricia Siwiec, James (Mary) Peck and Diane (John) Beman; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchil dren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Peck; and son, Ronald Peck. Graveside memorial service is noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian, Ind. Lunch follows in the Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church in Ossian.

