MARY LOU REBECCA RENIER, 78, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Allen County, she was the daughter of the late Herschal and Ella (Martin) Jacquay. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and served on the parish council. She was also a Stephen Ministry leader. She retired in 2001 and over her many active years had worked for East Allen County Schools, was the Pro-Life Director for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was head teacher at Child Care of Allen County, was a case worker for Catholic Social Services, Fort Wayne, and was the first lay school teacher in the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ron; sons, Scott (Melinda) Renier of Batavia, Ill., Patrick (Denise) Renier of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, and Darren (Kelly) Renier of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Colten, McKenna, Grace, Allison, Madison, and Peyton Renier. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Bernon, Robert, Kenneth, Celeste, and Madonna Jacquay, Georgiana Jacobs, Marcile DeRose, and Marjorie Linder. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Burial in the St. Louis Besancon Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or St. John's Catholic Schools, New Haven. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 9, 2019