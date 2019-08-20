Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOU RETHLAKE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park 6301 Fairfield Ave. Fort Wayne , IN 46807 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home 6301 Fairfield Avenue Fort Wayne , IN Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home 6301 Fairfield Avenue Fort Wayne , IN Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home 6301 Fairfield Avenue Fort Wayne , IN Funeral service 11:00 AM D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home 6301 Fairfield Avenue Fort Wayne , IN Send Flowers Obituary

MARY LOU RETHLAKE, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born on June 27, 1955 in Limestone, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Jim and Marge (Blackstone) Shelton. She was a teacher's aide at Waynedale Elementary School for many years, was a member of the Colony Heights Church of Christ for over 40 years, and she was a faithful singer there for many years as well. Mary Lou enjoyed family time whether it was spending time with her parents, time with the grandchildren, or watching sports with her husband, Kent. She loved the sunshine, planting flowers in the spring, and going to Bingo, enjoyed time with friends, whether it was eating out, going to ball games, or shopping. "The family would like to thank the staff at Coventry Meadows and Visiting Nurse Hospice Home on Homestead Road for their care and compassion." Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kent Rethlake; daughter, Jessica (Rethlake) Jones; son, Jason (Christina) Rethlake; grandchildren, Ethan and Elijah; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Malone; and brother, Jeff (Jill) Shelton. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Hoverstock Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home on Homestead Road or the . Condolences may be left online at



