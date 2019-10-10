MARY LOU YAGER (McFARLAND), 104, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. She is survived by son, Bill; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Tom (Robin), grandson Chris (Michele); and great-grandsons, Rider and Wyatt. Always ready for a game of bridge or a gathering of family or friends, Mary Lou was generous, thoughtful and quick to offer a helping hand. She will be greatly missed. She will be laid to rest in Fort Wayne, Ind., near her beloved son, Stephen, and her dear departed husband, Kenneth. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Jacksonville, Fla.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019