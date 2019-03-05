Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOUISE (SUELZER) LOWE. View Sign

MARY LOUISE (SUELZER) LOWE, of Warsaw, Ind., passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She graduated from Mount Mary College, in Milwaukee, and taught school for a brief period in Fort Wayne. On June 12, 1948, she married Phil O. Lowe at St. Peter's Cathedral, Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by 11 children, Michael (Connie) Lowe, John (Katy) Lowe, Anita (Dennis) Fitzgerald, James (Jackie) Lowe, Marty (Owen) Altman, Susan (Paul) Scheuer, Sharon (late Robert) Semmer, Thomas (Amy) Lowe, Mary Pat Wallen, Phil (Denise) Lowe, Joseph Lowe. She is the matriarch of 28 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is one of five daughters of John Suelzer and Marie (Berghoff) Suelzer of Fort Wayne and is also survived by her sister, Judy Hipskind. She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Lowe. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Warsaw, celebrated by Father Jonathan Norton. Visitation for family and friends is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at McHatton - Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, with a Rosary service celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. As requested by the family, preferred memorials may be made to Right to Life of North Central Indiana, PO Box 1162, Warsaw, IN 46581-1162, for the Baby Box Project. Please make funds payable to R.T.L. of N.C.I.; or Sacred Heart Catholic Church Catholic Church, 125 North Harrison St., Warsaw, IN 46580. To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, please visit

MARY LOUISE (SUELZER) LOWE, of Warsaw, Ind., passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She graduated from Mount Mary College, in Milwaukee, and taught school for a brief period in Fort Wayne. On June 12, 1948, she married Phil O. Lowe at St. Peter's Cathedral, Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by 11 children, Michael (Connie) Lowe, John (Katy) Lowe, Anita (Dennis) Fitzgerald, James (Jackie) Lowe, Marty (Owen) Altman, Susan (Paul) Scheuer, Sharon (late Robert) Semmer, Thomas (Amy) Lowe, Mary Pat Wallen, Phil (Denise) Lowe, Joseph Lowe. She is the matriarch of 28 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is one of five daughters of John Suelzer and Marie (Berghoff) Suelzer of Fort Wayne and is also survived by her sister, Judy Hipskind. She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Lowe. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Warsaw, celebrated by Father Jonathan Norton. Visitation for family and friends is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at McHatton - Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, with a Rosary service celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. As requested by the family, preferred memorials may be made to Right to Life of North Central Indiana, PO Box 1162, Warsaw, IN 46581-1162, for the Baby Box Project. Please make funds payable to R.T.L. of N.C.I.; or Sacred Heart Catholic Church Catholic Church, 125 North Harrison St., Warsaw, IN 46580. To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, please visit mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com Funeral Home McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home

2290 Provident Court

Warsaw , IN 46580

(574) 267-7123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close