MARY LUELLA "DUTCH" HORNER, 92, of Albion, Ind., passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Peggy) Horner, Linda (Kyle) Canaday, Joyce Heuer, Richard Dennard, Ada McMullen, and Wesley (Tina) Horner; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis Theime. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal B. Horner; grandson, Ben Hampton; and son-in-law, Jaymon Heuer. Service is 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation four hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019