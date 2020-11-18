MARY M. EHINGER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born June 10, 1928, in Wakonda, S.D., she was a daughter of the late James and Margaret (O'Donnell) McCarty. She graduated from Wakonda High School. She worked as the school secretary at St. Joseph Catholic School as well as veterinarian assistant at Corner Veterinary Clinic. She was a 60 plus year member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Brooklyn Ave. where she was an active member of the Alter and Rosary Sodality and St. Vincent de Paul Society. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and was a very accomplished seamstress. Most of all, she will be remembered as a women whose faith and family were most important to her. Surviving family include her children, Ann (Steve) Travis, Bill (Rose) Ehinger, Jim (Mary) Ehinger, Mary (Patrick Burk) Ehinger, Joann (Don) Hinen, and Phil (Kathy) Ehinger; 14 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, William J. Ehinger whom she married on June 26, 1950, and preceded her in passing in 1988; and grandson, Todd Underwood. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Masks are required for all events. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations for Masses or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com