EHINGER, MARY M.: Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 19, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Masks are required for all events.



