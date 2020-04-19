MARY M. FULTZ WEIDNER

MARY M. FULTZ WEIDNER, 83, of Kanawha, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was previously employed at Lincoln Life, Early Childhood Alliance and volunteered for many churches, organizations and groups. Surviving are her sons, JP of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Jeff (Kathy) of Kanawha, Iowa; daughter, Marta (Harold) Liechty of Fort Wayne; sisters, Margaret (Charles) Reid of Antwerp, Ohio, and Janet (Randall) Hand of Bremerton, Wash.; brother, Michael (Marie) Fultz of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Weidner; brother, Harry D. Fultz; and sisters, Carol Tilbury and Sarah Dergins. There is no service at this time.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
